Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Prays From The Hospital Big B Tweets

MUMBAI : The fans all over are praying for the speedy recovery of the Bachchans as they heard that they have tested positive for the corona virus While the father-son duo is hospitalised for treatment. Reportedly, Big B and Abhishek are in stable condition and don't need to take an aggressive treatment. In the meantime, the two make it a point to keep their social media feeds updated by either expressing gratitude to fans or praying the almighty. Their latest tweets are on the latter lines.

Taking to his account, the veteran actor shared a blissful picture of deities and offered prayers through his caption. "T 3596 - ईश्वर के चरणों में समर्पित (Dedicated at the feet of God)," read his caption. While Abhishek Bachchan tweeted a praying emoji. Well, this has also concerned a section of fans and they are continuously praying for their well-being. Both Amitabh and Abhishek's comment section were full of good wishes, prayers and love. The two were infected with Coronavirus on last Saturday and have been admitted in Nanavati Hospital ever since.

A fan wrote, "May Vitthal- Rakhumai protect you and all your family from everything.... Prayers for all of your speedy healthy recovery of health जय जय विट्ठल । जय हरी विट्ठल !!" while someone else tweeted, "We pray to God u will come soon fit......"

Not very long ago, Big B had shared an inspiring quote on the kind of people who are never happy and should be stayed away from. "T 3595 (i) - They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting .. those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness .. whenever possible save ourselves from such trend setters," wrote the legendary actor.

