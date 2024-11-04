Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged

In her Vodcast, Navya recently opened up about being privileged and getting work because of it. The young entrepreneur mentions that her privilege is not acknowledged but brushed under the carpet.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 22:30
Navya

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been in the limelight a lot but not for being in showbiz. She is on a quest to carve a niche for herself but away from the archlights of showbiz. While her brother Agatya recently made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry, she is unfazed by the questions coming her way if she will also join showbiz.

In her Vodcast, Navya recently opened up about being privileged and getting work because of it. The young entrepreneur mentions that her privilege is not acknowledged but brushed under the carpet. She added that she is not a celebrity and has to work very hard for the tag. 

Navya also added that she has absolutely no acting aspirations.  

In June, Navya and Siddhant Chaturvedi were seen on a movie date and fans couldn't keep calm. The duo wore white and black outfits and looked comfortable and happy in each other’s company. As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn't stop gushing about the couple.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 


 

Amitabh Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda Jaya Bachchan Shweta Nanda What The Hell Navya Movie News Siddhanth Chaturvedi TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 22:30

