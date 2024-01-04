Amitabh Bachchan takes us back into time with real action and no VFX

MUMBAI: The Shahenshah of Indian cinema and the megastar Amitabh Bachchan is indeed one of the most popular names from the Hindi movie industry. The actor has earned love and respect on a global level. He is not only one of the most versatile actors but is also considered as an institution of acting by several other big stars.

While we know Amitabh Bachchan for a variety of his characters, the Mega Star has become the face of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and has won everyone’s hearts with his hosting. The actor is said to have appeared in over 200 movies. He made his debut in 1969 with the movie Saat Hindustani and was last seen in the movie Ganapath where Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon also starred. Apart from movies, we get to see him host Kaun Banega Crorepati every year on Sony TV.

Amitabh Bachchan has had a long and successful career and has become a motivation factor for many. At a point in his career, Amitabh Bachchan’s characters were so loved by the fans that he was known as the ‘Angry Young Man’. He has done quite memorable movies like Namak Haraam, Sholay, Black, Shehenshah, Sooryavansham, Piku, Pink, The Sarkar Franchise, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bhootnath, Don, Saudagar and many more.

The legendary actor has gone through many phases in his life as an actor and has done some really good action scenes in the old movies. The actor has now posted a pictures which is a scene from his movie and the interesting part in the caption. Take a look at the post below:

In the caption he has written about how we have VFX now but they had to perform the stunts as they did not have VFX then.

