Wow! Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he wanted to give his salary to his parents after bagging his first film

Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the popular quiz-based game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show's 15th chapter premiered on August 14 on Sony TV. The 26th episode aired on September 19.
MUMBAI:   Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the popular quiz-based game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show's 15th chapter premiered on August 14 on Sony TV. 

The 26th episode aired on September 19. Amitabh Bachchan started the episode with a new round of Fastest Finger First, which was won by Mohd Shahil. 

He took home Rs 6,40,000. Next, Vivek Kumar Agarwal won the round and became the second contestant of the episode. Vivek, who owns a retail shop of utensils, broke down in tears as he took the hot seat.

During the episode, Vivek asked Big B how he felt when he got his first film. The Bollywood megastar shared, "I felt that whatever I earn from this job, I will give it to my parents. I found a way to earn and have my parents shift with me. The responsibilities that they had taken all these years, I wanted them to shift on my shoulders."

Amitabh Bachchan made his film debut in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film 'Bhuvan Shome'. However, his first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the film 'Saat Hindustani', directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The superstar portrayed the role of Anwar Ali, a Muslim poet from Bihar.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. You can also stream it on the app SonyLIV. The show has undergone some changes, as far as the format is concerned. 

There is also something called 'Super Sandook' which allows the candidates to retrieve what they might have lost during the game show. 

Another life line is also added to the show called Double Dip, while an element called Desh Ka Sawal has also been included to bring in more audience participation.

