OMG! When the media banned Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years, the actor revealed, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage”

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. He was known as the angry young man of the 70s.

In his blog that was published in 2017, Big B spoke about the press banning him assuming that he was responsible for the press ban during the Emergency era. He revealed that they didn’t carry any of his interview pictures despite almost all his films becoming hits. They would put down their cameras as soon as he would arrive for any award functions or event.

Big B shared, “Nothing was ever printed or written about me .. no coverage of any of my films or my works .. and no pictures if I was to attend a function. The photographers would put down their cameras on the platform where I stood and so long as I was there, they protested and never took a single photograph .. if there were to be a credit title description of a film .. for eg., say ‘Nastik’ .. it would be Hema Malini, (,) and Pran .. I was the comma in the film and so on ..”

Bachchan also revealed that when his biggest hit Deewar released, he was asked to present the Best actor award to his rival Sanjeev Kumar for Andhi. Big B said, “many commentators of the time and rival media when talking to me, expressed the opinion that the move was to deliberately humiliate me by performing this deed.”

Credit-Indianexpress



