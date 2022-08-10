OMG! Amitabh Bachchan, all set to be back to work despite his injury, says “there must be desire and effort to repair…”

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. Project K is one of them and the actor who was shooting for it in Hyderabad had injured himself while doing so.

Big B suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage during a fight sequence in the film. The actor later gave his worried fans a health update saying that his film’s shooting now stands canceled and he will only resume after 2 weeks of rest.

Bachchan said, “It's painful while breathing and making movement," This is not the first time Big B has hurt himself while shooting. Who can for get the horrfic July 26, 1982 incident while shooting for the movie Coolie. The actor was hospitalized as he suffered internal bleeding for lower abdomen injury.

Now, Big B is all set to resume work despite his rib and toe injury. In his blog, he told his fans, “So despite the inconvenience of a damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef and well wishers , and for which there is repeated gratitude and love”

He further wrote, “Work schedules have been done and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the ‘moi’ .. for there is no better pastime than work .. Yes the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found .. and find we must .. we no, I."

He then wrote, “Watching the inspirational stories of the greats of the World, gives an afterthought of a want to follow, imitate, and conduct oneself in similar .. I watched one today .. and the desire to express what the celebrity did in the film, does impact the lesser mortals like me .. but endeavour shall be made and the will to complete its function we hope, shall prevail.”

Project K is a sci-fi Pan India film that also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on 12th January 2024.

