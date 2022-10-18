Exclusive! “Amitabh Bachchan is one of the easiest actors to work with,” says Sooraj Barjatya

MUMBAI: Sooraj Barjatya is no doubt one of the finest filmmakers we have in Bollywood industry who over time with his amazing movies, has been filling our hearts with Indian values and cultures which remember till today. The director is back with his upcoming movie title, Uunchai which has have some amazing bunch of talented people like Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher.

ALSO READ – (What!Jaya Bachchan ridicules a falling paparazzo, netizens say, “why do you guys even cover her, she’s so rude!”)

Today finally, the trailer of the movie has been launched and it was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast of the movie where Sooraj Barjatya revealed that he is very excited because he finally collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan and jocularly said that whenever he did a script reading session with Amitabh Bacchan, he had anxiety pills with him because it is not easy to face Mr. Bachchan. He is an institution in himself but having said that, he is the easiest actor to work with.

Whereas on the other hand, Sarika revealed that she is very excited to collaborate with Rajshri Production after a long time. Everything has changed but nothing has changed with Rajshri Production which still manages to give joy by their family driven movies.

Boman Irani and Anupam Kher added that the movie speaks about friendship and through this movie, they want to spread love and joy among the fans and audience and when they will come to see the movie, they will have a smile on their faces.

No doubt the trailer is already getting love from the fans and we look forward to see what the team has to offer with the movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 11th November.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Sridevi Movies’ ‘Yashoda' starring Samantha to release on November 11th, 2022)