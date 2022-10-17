What!Jaya Bachchan ridicules a falling paparazzo, netizens say, “why do you guys even cover her, she’s so rude!”

MUMBAI :Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is known to be gracious and patient with the paparazzi wherever he goes. No wonder his reputation precedes him as a true superstar.

Amitabh’s wife on the other hand, has always been intolerant to the media folks and lashes out at them for clicking her pictures and asking her random questions.

Recently, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress lost her cool again. This time she literally ridiculed a paparazzo who while clicking her picture took a tumble.

The incident occurred at the entrance of Lakme India Fashion Week, where Jaya was attending the event with her granddaughter Nayva. She was seen in a pink Indian attire. While walking to the event a media personnel tripped and fell.

To that Jaya said, “serves you right!” She further added, “hope you double that fall!”

Netizens and the paparazzi are horrified at Jaya Bachchan’s behavior. One netizen commented on the viral video, “Why do you guys even cover her? She is always so rude! Just don’t give her importance.”

Another one commented, “y she has so much attitude?”

Jaya is quite close to her granddaughter Navya and was recently heard on her podcast What The Hell Navya, which also includes her mom Shweta Nanda.

Jaya’s grandson Agastya Nanda will soon be making his Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s musical The Archies.

Credit- hindustantimes