OMG! After watching this latest video on social media during Durga Puja, netizens asks why Jaya Bachchan always looks angry

MUMBAI :Jaya Bachchan has been contributing to the Bollywood industry over the time with her beautiful craft. We have seen some videos which were floating around social media where the legendary actress Jaya Bachchan was losing cool on the people and media many times.

Recently Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Tanisha Mukherjee, Ranbir Kapoor and others were seen clicking together during Durga Puja where the actress Jaya Bachchan was seen irritated and angry, this gesture of the actress has not gone down well with the netizens.

Have a look at the comments coming from the side of netizens on this gesture of the actress Jaya Bachchan

As we can see through these comments, netizens are not happy with the angry and irritated behaviour of the actress Jaya Bachchan and saying that she is always irritated on the media people and she has never been nice to them.

Indeed, this is yet another video of the actress where she was seen losing cool on the media and paparazzi, what are your views on these comments for the actress Jaya Bachchan and this gesture, do let us know in the comments section below.

