INTERESTING! Here are some unheard facts about Amitabh Bachchan as he turns 80

MUMBAI: The world has a soaring admiration for Amitabh Bachchan and his personality reflects it. The actor is highly revered and has devoted many years of his life as an actor. He has worked on around 193 movies and counting. He continues to captivate viewers with his magnetic persona and wows us in all his projects. Here are some lesser-known facts about the virtuoso.

He was born Inquilaab Shrivastava



Amitabh Bachchan is fondly called Big B, Shahenshah of Bollywood and Angry Young Man. But a little-known fact was that the actor was named Inquilaab Srivastava at birth. The veteran actor revealed that his last name, ‘Bachchan’ was his father's, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's, poetic pseudonym. The Bachchan surname stayed on because his father opposed the caste system, which was obvious in their surname Srivastav.

Jalsa, a gift?



Amitabh Bachchan’s luxurious bungalow, Jalsa is considered a special place by fans who visit from around the world. Every Sunday, his fervent followers gather at the gates to catch sight of the superstar. But another unknown fact is that Big B never purchased Jalsa. It was gifted to him by producer NC Sippy, who initially owned the house, for the grand success of their 1982 film, ‘Satte Pe Satta’. Films like 'Chupke Chupke ', ‘Anand’ and ‘Namak Haram’ have been shot at this house.

Also Read : Big Scoop! Check out These ICONIC movie dialogues by Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of his 80th Birthday

Is Amitabh Bachchan ambidextrous?

Amitabh Bachchan is a multi-talented man. Beyond his impressive acts and humanitarian traits, the veteran actor is also ambidextrous. Big B can write well with both hands, which is a rare ability. Big B loves writing handwritten letters, and often pens special notes, and appreciates young actors for their performances.

You won’t believe what Big B's first job was!

Being one of the highest-paid actors in the late 70s and 80s, even today he is on every filmmaker’s wish list. However, before achieving this feat, Big B began his journey as a worker in a shipping firm. This job was in Calcutta, wherein he worked as an executive with Shaw & Wallace, and as a freight broker for Bird and Co. His first salary would amount to Rs 500.

What did you think about these little-known facts about Big B? Did you know any of these before? If yes, leave us a comment below.

Also Read : WHAT! Check out the story behind one of the most iconic meet-cutes that Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan got to share

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits : ETimes



