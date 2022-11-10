Big Scoop! Check out These ICONIC movie dialogues by Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of his 80th Birthday

MUMBAI: Also read: "I would never forget this day": Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-14' as Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate the legend

11th October holds a special place in every Indian’s heart considering it is the birthday of one of the most iconic stars Indian Cinema has ever seen- Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. He turns 80 this year and the nation seems to be celebrating along with him.

Amitabh Bachchan is known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood and for all the right reasons. He was often highlighted as the Angry-young man who was troubled by the woes of the society. His films Zanjeer and Shahenshah pay witness to this.

He is a man of exemplary talent and was awarded with Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution in the field of arts. On account of the actor’s birthday, we bring to you some of his iconic dialogues:

1. Deewar (1975)

“Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, bank balance hai. Kya hai tumhare paas?

2. Sholay (1975)

“tumhara naam kya hai Basanti?”

3. Namak Halaal (1982)

“I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very funny language”

4. Don( 1978)

“Don ko Pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai.”

“Don ka intezaar toh Gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai.”

5. Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

“kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai…”

“Tera haath, haath mein ho agar ... Toh safar hi asle-hayaat hai ...Mere har kadam pe hai manzilein ... tera pyar gar mere saath hai.”

6. Kaalia (1981)

“Hum Jahaan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hai”

7. Mohabbatein

“Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan… Yeh is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Yeh woh aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain.”

These are just a few of the most iconic dialogues that we got to hear from the actor and his diction made them matter, created a life-long impact on us and one can never ignore the actor’s stellar style and expressions while delivering them!

