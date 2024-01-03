TellychakkarTeam's picture
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

The star studded pre-wedding festivities will have Indian as well as celebrities from all over the world. Few like Singer/rapper Rihanna will be performing and she is receiving a whopping Rs 75 crores for her live performance at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar.

Rihanna will reportedly be performing on Friday evening and a video of her dance rehearsal has gone viral. Although she can’t be seen, she is heard singing her song diamonds and a glimpse of the stage has also gone viral, check it out;

Now among the many celebs, SRK is also said to be performing at the pre wedding festivities at the wedding of India’s richest man’s son and daughter-in-law. The wedding festivities of the couple will begin from 1st March till 3rd March in Jamnagar, Gujarat where many international celebrities too are expected. 

From Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Mark Zuckerberg to Bill Gates, it is surely going to be a star studded affair. 

