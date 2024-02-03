Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

The star studded pre-wedding festivities will have Indian as well as celebrities from all over the world. From Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bill Gates to Rihanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan many stars have arrived in Jamnagar for the 3 day pre wedding festivities from 1st to 3rd March.

While SRK is seen with an exquisite diamond necklace, Kareena looks stunning in a pink saree. Check out the images and videos here;

CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg shared pictures with his wife Pricilla and wrote, “Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika.”

International singer Rihanna performed on Friday on some of her popular hit numbers like Diamonds. The dress code on 1st was elegant cocktail while on 2nd it is ‘Jungle Fever’ while on 3rd will consist of two events; one will be casual chic and the second will be Hastakshar.

