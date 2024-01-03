Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant wedding: Meet the bride's father Viren Merchant who began his business even before he got his college degree

Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Everyone in her family is into business and are successful. Viren Merchant is a billionaire and the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 17:18
movie_image: 
Rahika

MUMBAI :Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

Also Read- Shocking! Radhika Merchant gets massively trolled for Arangetram and expressions, Netizens are saying 'she was not at all already for such a beautiful honour'

While India’s richest family is all set for a luxurious out of this world wedding, let us talk about the bride-to-be’s family. Radhika Merchant got immense popularity after her wedding got fixed to Annat Ambani. 

Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Everyone in her family is into business and are successful. Viren Merchant is a billionaire and the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited. 

After completing his schooling in Mumbai, Viren got his Bachelor’s degree at Kent State University. Viren was always inclined towards business so much so that even before he could graduate, he started his business and became one of the leading business tycoons on not just national as well as international level.

The 58 year old businessman developed an innovative online healthcare platform, ENCORE, which provides online and offline healthcare services. Viren is also the director of many big companies. 

According to many reports, Viren Merchant’s net worth is close to Rs. 755 crores. Apart from Radhika he and Shaila, also have another daughter Anjali Merchant.

While Shaila is also an entrepreneur, so is her youngest daughter Radhika who currently serves as a director of Encore Healthcare. Apart from this, she also works for animal welfare, civil rights, economic empowerment and various other social services.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Mark Zuckerberg to Bill Gates, it is surely going to be a star studded affair. 

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read- Shocking! Radhika Merchant gets massively trolled for Arangetram and expressions, Netizens are saying 'she was not at all already for such a beautiful honour'

Credit-BollywoodShaadis 

 

 

 

Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bill Gates Zuckerberg Facebook Meta Microsoft Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Shah Rukh Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 17:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up
MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking...
From Khichdi to Mahabharat: Dialogues from TV shows which went on to achieve CULT STATUS!
MUMBAI : While there are some shows which go on to become massive hits and have a cult fan following, it is not just...
Surbhi Chandna's wedding celebration: Ishqbaaaz star dazzles with pre-sangeet dance, Joined by Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh at Chomu palace
MUMBAI:Surabhi Chandna, a well-known TV actress, and her longtime partner Karan Sharma are scheduled to get married in...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Mauli talks about sending Mini away, Rahul wants Mini to be happy
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant wedding: Meet the bride's father Viren Merchant who began his business even before he got his college degree
MUMBAI :Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yukti gets accused of being involved in Mahajan’s failed deadly plan
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Aamir
Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aamir
Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
LSD2’s new poster: A Killer Concept Poster Unleashes Speculation on the Next Big, Bold Campaign
1
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Rihanna’s rehearsal video gets leaked
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam reveals how Article 370 is inspiring young girls to join the IB and NIA
Operation Valentine
Operation Valentine review: Varun Tej starrer will force you to have operation of your brain and all other senses
Rihanna
Rumors Abound: Ambani's Lavish Gesture to Rihanna, gifts her a diamond Studded Umbrella