Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant wedding: Meet the bride's father Viren Merchant who began his business even before he got his college degree

MUMBAI :Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

While India’s richest family is all set for a luxurious out of this world wedding, let us talk about the bride-to-be’s family. Radhika Merchant got immense popularity after her wedding got fixed to Annat Ambani.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Everyone in her family is into business and are successful. Viren Merchant is a billionaire and the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited.

After completing his schooling in Mumbai, Viren got his Bachelor’s degree at Kent State University. Viren was always inclined towards business so much so that even before he could graduate, he started his business and became one of the leading business tycoons on not just national as well as international level.

The 58 year old businessman developed an innovative online healthcare platform, ENCORE, which provides online and offline healthcare services. Viren is also the director of many big companies.

According to many reports, Viren Merchant’s net worth is close to Rs. 755 crores. Apart from Radhika he and Shaila, also have another daughter Anjali Merchant.

While Shaila is also an entrepreneur, so is her youngest daughter Radhika who currently serves as a director of Encore Healthcare. Apart from this, she also works for animal welfare, civil rights, economic empowerment and various other social services.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Mark Zuckerberg to Bill Gates, it is surely going to be a star studded affair.

