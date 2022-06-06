Shocking! Radhika Merchant gets massively trolled for Arangetram and expressions, Netizens are saying 'she was not at all already for such a beautiful honour'

MUMBAI: The video of Radhika Merchant performing Arangetram is getting viral on social media, the function was attended by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and more. Radhika Merchant who is the fiancé of Ambani's son is getting some beautiful response from the fans all over the social media for her beautiful performance.

Ambani's daughter-in-law managed to enthrall all with her performance. But there are a few netizens who have been trolling her on social media. Quite a few netizens are commenting on her performance

Take a look at the negative comments for Radhika Merchant

One user claimed that she is a classical dancer and called Radhika's performance worst. She wrote, " I am a classical dancer, to be frank, she is pathetic in her dance and expression. Felt sad about the celebrities who had to watch it. She had to practice more to attain stability in forms." Another user took a dig at her and wrote, "Paise ka Khel Babu bhaiya paise ka khel". Another user questioned penned a nasty comment about Radhika's performance. The comment read, "Isko performance bolte h....wtf Kiya kya h nothing at all". While many said that she wasn't prepared for Arangetram, " I feel she is not yet ready for Arangetram .."

