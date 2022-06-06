Shocking! Radhika Merchant gets massively trolled for Arangetram and expressions, Netizens are saying 'she was not at all already for such a beautiful honour'

Recently we have seen Radhika Merchant performing Arangetram, but the videos are getting not so good comments on her dance check out the comments below
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:12
movie_image: 
Shocking! Radhika Merchant gets massively trolled for Arangetram and expressions, Netizens are saying 'she was not at all alread

MUMBAI: The video of Radhika Merchant performing Arangetram is getting viral on social media, the function was attended by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and more. Radhika Merchant who is the fiancé of Ambani's son is getting some beautiful response from the fans all over the social media for her beautiful performance.

Ambani's daughter-in-law managed to enthrall all with her performance. But there are a few netizens who have been trolling her on social media. Quite a few netizens are commenting on her performance

ALSO READ – (Salman Khan to showcase his art in first-ever solo show in India)

Take a look at the negative comments for Radhika Merchant

One user claimed that she is a classical dancer and called Radhika's performance worst. She wrote, " I am a classical dancer, to be frank, she is pathetic in her dance and expression. Felt sad about the celebrities who had to watch it. She had to practice more to attain stability in forms." Another user took a dig at her and wrote, "Paise ka Khel Babu bhaiya paise ka khel". Another user questioned penned a nasty comment about Radhika's performance. The comment read, "Isko performance bolte h....wtf Kiya kya h nothing at all". While many said that she wasn't prepared for Arangetram, " I feel she is not yet ready for Arangetram .."

What are views on the Arangetram videos and these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia locked out of Nikamma promotional event)

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD LIFE 

RADHIKA MERCHANT ARANGETRAM Isha Ambani Anil Ambani Salman Khan Ranveer Singh Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Palwal joins the cast of Hotstar's Sultan Of Delhi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
VJ Varun Sood to make acting debut with 'JugJugg Jeeyo'
MUMBAI: VJ Varun Sood is all set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and...
What! Neha Kakkar’s mom wanted to abort her? Find Out Here
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following. There is no doubt that she is one of the most popular and loved singers....
OOPS! Naagin 6's Pratha gets stabbed by this person in the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu taunts Harshvardhan, the other woman’s drama to create more troubles for Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now.The upcoming episode has a lot...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shett
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
Latest Video