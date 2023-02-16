Ananya Panday gets trolled for her recent appearance at The Night Manager screening; netizens say, “Iske to 4...4 abs hain”

MUMBAI : Many stars kids, especially Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others get trolled quite often when they are spotted in the city. Recently, Ananya Panday was clicked at the special screening of The Night Manager which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The actress wore a white top with bell bottom jeans. Well, there was something different at the top, and that’s why netizens are trolling her. Check out the video below...

A netizen commented, “6 pack & 8 pack abs dekhe the aaj tak...ye kuch new struggle dikhayi h.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Iske to 4...4 abs hain.” One more netizen commented, “Bhai esne kon se gym join ke hai pata lagao trainer ne badi mehnat ki hai.” Check out the comments below...

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan opens up on his dating rumors with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Ananya’s presence at The Night Manager’s special screening is just adding fuel to the fire about the reports of her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The rumours of them started doing the rounds after Karan Johar’s birthday bash last year. Even in Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar had hinted about it.

A couple of days ago, a picture of Aditya and Ananya from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception had also gone viral. Aditya has been quite private about his personal life. Apart from the rumours of him dating Shraddha Kapoor during Aashiqui 2 days, we haven’t heard much about his relationships. Meanwhile, Ananya has been in the news for reportedly being in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan and Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read: Check out some amazing BTS pictures from the upcoming movie Dream Girl 2

Do you think Ananya and Aditya will make a good pair? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.