Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with criticism and social media hate; Know more!

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia, the host of No Filter Neha, wants to highlight celebrities' real and vulnerable sides with her most recent season. Ananya Panday will be featured in an upcoming JioTV show. The actor has gradually developed, delivering mature performances in Gehraiyaan (2022) and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), while first facing criticism and hostility on social media.

In the episode, Panday reflected on how she dealt with criticism, saying, “If [the critics] are giving constructive feedback, then I don’t think it’s anything to bother with. On some days, the nastiest of things [said by trolls] wouldn’t bother me because I was having a fine day and feeling confident. [But] when I’m having a bad day, then [even a remark] about my hair being greasy will freak me out. When people say that they won’t watch a film because I’m in it, that makes me feel bad, not for myself, but for the hundreds of other people who have worked on the film.”

The first few years weren’t a smooth ride for Panday as she was scrutinised for her choice of films. When Dhupia asked her about her first few movies, she said they shaped her as an artist. “I don’t think I would be the actor I am, if not for the lows. Ups and downs make you.”

Ananya Panday last appeared alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The creative team includes Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar along with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, bringing to life this novel story of three friends set in Mumbai.

The director, Arjun Varain Singh, is a debutante. Ahana (Ananya Panday), Neil (Adarsh Gourav), and Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) are three best friends who travel a very realistic path together as they navigate relationships, goals, and emotions in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

