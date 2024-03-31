Ananya Panday reveals she once called her boyfriend 50-75 times, ‘I have a problem’

The actress recently impressed one and all with her performance in the Netflix films Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. These days she is making headlines for being in a rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.
MUMBAI : Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Ananya never fails to grab attention be it for her red carpet appearances or movie choices. Her sense of style and fashion has set her apart from most star kids. The actress recently impressed one and all with her performance in the Netflix films Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. These days she is making headlines for being in a rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya, speaking about her past relationships said in a recent interview, “My partner didn’t pick up the phone. I do end up calling between 50 to 75 times. I have a problem. I am the kind of person who needs a problem to be solved in that minute. I don’t like giving people space. It’s not a good habit.”

Ananya said, “I get over things really fast. Like I am howling for two hours and then I’m like ‘Hey, I’m fine now. I just had to be dramatic but I’m fine now.” She warned her fans not to do this ever saying, “Don’t call someone 50 times because they will put their phone on airplane mode and it won’t be fun.”

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and will soon be seen in the OTT series Call Me Bae.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-IndianExpress

 

 

 


 

 
