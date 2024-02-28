Ananya Panday’s lavish 1-BHK apartment boats a walk-in closet with a large balcony, check out pics

Ananya is the proud owner of a lavish apartment designed by none other than Gauri Khan. The white and pastel themed 1-BHK apartment boasts a stunning walk-in closet
MUMBAI :Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Ananya never fails to grab attention be it for her red carpet appearances or movie choices. Her sense of style and fashion has set her apart from most stars kids. The actress recently impressed one and all with her performance in the Netflix films Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. These days she is making headlines for being in a rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya is the proud owner of a lavish apartment designed by none other than Gauri Khan. The white and pastel themed 1-BHK apartment boasts a stunning walk-in closet, a cute dining area, a large balcony and a gorgeous dressing table. Take a look at some glimpses here;

 

Isn’t Ananya’s house simply stunning? What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and will soon be seen in the OTT series Call Me Bae.

