Anil Kapoor says " it’s up to those invested in the film to take a call that will be best for the film.” regarding the OTT vs Theatre debate.

Amidst the pandemic, a new debate has sparked regarding films releasing on OTT platforms and not theatres. While big-time moviegoers don't want films to take the OTT route, on the other hand some want a few films to hit the OTT platform. As theatres are far from opening, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others announced their upcoming films like Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, will be released on Disney+Hotstar.

After Shekhar Kapur commented on OTT and Theatre debate and said that theatres won’t open for a year, though actor Anil Kapoor has now given his stance on the same. Anil Kapoor told Hindustan Times, “We’re all facing some really tough decisions in these uncertain times, but at the end of the day, it’s up to those invested in the film to take a call that will be best for the film.”

He further added, “We had to be more mindful of our safety and the safety of the people around us. From wearing protective gear to maintaining social distance, it was a working environment that none of us have ever seen before. And yet, it was refreshing to come back to work to find that everyone was just as motivated and committed to making these stories come alive!”

Tweeting about the same, filmmaker Shekhar Suman had written, “Theatres are not going to open for at least a year. So all hype around the first weeks business of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead. Stars will have to go to existing OTT platforms or stream films themselves through their own apps. Technology is quite simple.”

