Animal or Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; which Ranbir Kapoor starrer is the audience excited for? Check out the poll results 

This year, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in two films, Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked everyone which Ranbir Kapoor movie they are excited about, and the poll results are out. 
MUMBAI :2022 wasn’t a great year for Ranbir Kapoor. He was seen in two films, Shamshera and Brahmastra. While the former was a disaster, the latter got audiences back to the theatres but due to its high budget one cannot call it a clean hit.
Now in 2023, Ranbir will be seen in two films, Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The latter is slated to release during Holi weekend this year, and it also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. A few days ago, the makers unveiled a promo of the film and announced the title, and everyone loved the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar announcement video.
Well, on New Year’s Eve, the makers of Animal treated Ranbir Kapoor’s fans with the first-look poster of the film, and of course, his fans loved it. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2023 which will be Independence Day weekend.

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked everyone which Ranbir Kapoor movie they are excited for, and the poll results are out. So, the winner is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has received 62% of votes and Animal has got 38% of votes. Check out the results below…
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy and Animal is an action thriller. Ranbir is known as the chocolate boy of Bollywood, and the audience loves him in rom-coms. So, maybe that’s why for now, moviegoers are excited for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 03:15

