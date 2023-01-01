First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a movie titled Animal which is slated to release on 11th August 2023. Today, on New Year’s eve, the makers have unveiled the first look of the film. Read on to know more…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 00:44
movie_image: 
First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!

MUMBAI: 2022 wasn’t a great year for Ranbir Kapoor professionally. Shamshera became a disaster at the box office, and though Brahmastra got audiences to theatres, it didn’t become a hit as the budget was quite high. Now, in 2023, the actor will be having two releases, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal.

A few days ago, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar announced the title of the film, and also shared the first looks of the actors. And now, today, on New Year’s Eve, the makers of Animal have released the first look of the movie. Check out the first look below…

Did you like the first look of Animal? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: “He has to propose to Alia Bhatt, she was already pregnant much before” - netizens troll this recently released picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Animal will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Hindi directorial. He had made his Bollywood debut as a director with Kabir Singh which was a huge hit at the box office. So, that’s why the expectations from Animal are quite high.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Animal will be Rashmika’s third Bollywood film. She made her debut with Goodbye, and will next be seen in Mission Majnu which is slated to release on OTT on 20th January 2023.

Animal is said to be an action thriller and a few pictures from the sets have been leaked online earlier. The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2023. Well, apart from Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor fans are also eagerly waiting for Brahmastra 2.

Also Read: We are with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on this, for this reason; Read More

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Animal Ranbir Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Rashmika Mandanna Triptii Dimri Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Shraddha Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 00:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!
MUMBAI: 2022 wasn’t a great year for Ranbir Kapoor professionally. Shamshera became a disaster at the box office, and...
If Not Arto, who is THIS new DJ on the sets of Imlie? Find out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pratap has unfinished business with Virat, makes Sai his target
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita ji and Sonu share the WOES of Shooting life
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For more than 14 years,...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Choti Anu questions Anupamaa and Anuj why they are fighting because of her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
These are the TOP-3 Saree looks of Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world and this time we have our eyes set on some of...
Recent Stories
First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!
First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list
Break through barriers: Mitu’s short but interesting 2023 wish list
Check out the list of bodyguards of our favourite stars
Check out the list of bodyguards of our favourite stars
Check out the fees charge by the cast of the movie Shehzada
Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Shehzada
Here’s all you need to know about Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh actress Tanisha Santoshi
Here’s all you need to know about Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh actress Tanisha Santoshi
Year Ender 2022! Mrunal Thakur, Tamanna Bhatia check out the names who made bikini debuts in this year
Year Ender 2022! Mrunal Thakur to Tamanna Bhatia, check out the names who made their bikini debuts this year