First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!

MUMBAI: 2022 wasn’t a great year for Ranbir Kapoor professionally. Shamshera became a disaster at the box office, and though Brahmastra got audiences to theatres, it didn’t become a hit as the budget was quite high. Now, in 2023, the actor will be having two releases, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal.

A few days ago, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar announced the title of the film, and also shared the first looks of the actors. And now, today, on New Year’s Eve, the makers of Animal have released the first look of the movie. Check out the first look below…

Animal will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Hindi directorial. He had made his Bollywood debut as a director with Kabir Singh which was a huge hit at the box office. So, that’s why the expectations from Animal are quite high.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Animal will be Rashmika’s third Bollywood film. She made her debut with Goodbye, and will next be seen in Mission Majnu which is slated to release on OTT on 20th January 2023.

Animal is said to be an action thriller and a few pictures from the sets have been leaked online earlier. The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2023. Well, apart from Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor fans are also eagerly waiting for Brahmastra 2.

