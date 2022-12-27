We are with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on this, for this reason; Read More

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are undoubtedly one of the most loved Bollywood couples these days. We have seen the pair emanating couple goal vibes that are indeed followed by millions of fans. Recently, the couple was blessed with a baby girl, and the fans were not able to stay calm and were showering all the love towards the couple and the entire family.

After the delivery of the actress, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been getting papped around the city for various reasons. The fans were showering the new parents with a lot of love. But we have seen that there were people who were trolling the couple regarding their baby, and also for different reasons.

Many comments have been coming from netizens, saying that the couple left the baby at home alone and went out; they should not be roaming around, but instead they should be with the little baby.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Solanki Sharma roped in for the movie Banda

It is very insensitive to write something like this for the family. We have seen and heard how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are both very loving and caring; they surely know what they are doing. It is very insensitive to write something like this.

We are with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for this reason, and the fans should be sensitive to what they express on social media about celebrities and their families.

What do you think of these comments the couples have been getting? How much do you like this couple? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – Pathaan: Check out some hilarious Memes dropped by netizens for the movie