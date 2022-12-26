Pathaan - Check out some hilarious Memes dropped by netizens for the movie

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of superstar Shahrukh Khan titled Pathaan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, the movie which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with the actor is directed by War and Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand. The movie has been the much awaited one for the reason that is going to be a comeback movie of King Khan after the long gap of 4 years

Ever since the announcement video and the teaser of the movie was out the fans are not keeping calm but are very excited, also the two songs which have been released are getting some amazing response from the fans and setting the internet on fire.

But having said that there are few people who are trolling the movie and the songs for different reasons and they are running the hashtag of Boycott Pathaan, having said that check out some of these memes which are floating all over the internet for the movie Pathaan.

#Pathaanmemes #BoycottPathaan#BollywoodKiGandagipic.twitter.com/RKQ49yoeYa

—#BoycottPathaan आकांक्षा (@AnkuTweeets) December19, 2022

Best meme of pathaan so far pic.twitter.com/0ohJVCSQOf

—Noor Mohammad Zia (@NoorMohammadZI2) December25, 2022

This meme is awesome #Pathan#BycottPathan#DeepikaPadukone#ganduranveerpic.twitter.com/woPmzbhJrt

—Avinash (@IamAvinashkm) December15, 2022

BESHARAM RANG X MAJNU BHAI #Memes#Pathan#BesharamRang@[email protected]pic.twitter.com/GMtVn5oARU

—Mr.Tayyab (@MrTayyabT) December16, 2022

Memes also started [email protected]#Pathaan#49DaysToPathaanpic.twitter.com/2zng0mvPTY

—SRK lovers world (@Mohan781600) December7, 2022

ALSO READ – (“How will you sit in such a dress; you are looking uncomfortable” - netizens troll Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor on her dressing sense)

No doubt these memes are hilarious, and some of these memes are calling for the boycott of the movie for different reasons. No doubt we really cannot our laugh watching these hilarious memes and these mmees are floating all over and creating a strong buzz for the movie on social media

What are your views on these memes for the movie Pathaan, and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Imlie fame Neetu Pandey joins Shabana Azmi in the second directorial of Baba Azmi)