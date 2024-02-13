Announcement! Are you ready for the title track from the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk? Here’s what you need to know

Watching Vidyut Jamwal in action again is surely amazing but this time we will get to see Arjun Rampal standing against him and a glimpse of that is seen in the trailer. Now, as a latest update from the makers of the movie, there’s an announcement of the title track from the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 12:16
movie_image: 
Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal

MUMBAI: A lot of movies have been released and more are in the pipeline. This year began with some trailers and teasers of movies which are really exciting. One such movie is Crakk, produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, featuring Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Also read - Vidyut, Arjun, Jacqueline to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk'

Crakk is an extreme sports action movie which will be filled with action. The movie is produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jamwal is loved for his action roles and sequences and every time you go for a Vidytu Jamwal movie you are sure to be amazed by the level of action that keeps going up. The movie will be released on 23rd February, 2024.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the teaser of the movie featuring Amy Jackson, Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi. Later we got to see a couple of songs from the movie which were released by the makers and in those songs we show got to see the sizzling chemistry between Vidyut Jamwal and Nora Fatehi. We also got to see Vidyut Jamwal’s banger performance with MC Square.

Recently, the makers released the trailer of the movie, something that the audience were waiting for so eagerly. 

Watching Vidyut Jamwal in action again is surely amazing but this time we will get to see Arjun Rampal standing against him and a glimpse of that is seen in the trailer which really builds up a lot of expectations about how the face off would be like.

Now, as a latest update from the makers of the movie, there’s an announcement of the title track from the movie Crakk which will release tomorrow.

Check out the announcement post below:

We can clearly see how excited the fans of Vidyut Jamwal are and it’s really going to be an amazing movie but before we get to watch the movie, let’s wait for the title track tomorrow.

Also read - Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal on his upcoming movie Crakk, “There’s a lot of thrill that is attached to it”

Are you ready for this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Crakk Vidyut Jamwal Arjun Rampal Nora Fatehi Amy Jackson Commando Rom Rom mc square Adah Sharma Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 12:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yuvraj has entered Abhira's life. Will this entry create more wreckage in her life, or will love blossom between Abhira and Armaan? Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira from Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spills the Bean About the Intriguing Track!
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's legacy. The show is bringing to...
Confirmed! Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia part ways, “I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last”
MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met in the Bigg Boss 14 house and got along like a house on fire. The two...
Trolled! "Who wears this for airport" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautella has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions over the...
Birthday Special: Rashami Desai’s SENSUAL and STEAMY PICTURES are sure to make your jaws drop!
MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is huge in the entertainment industry and she has been around for more than a decade.The actress...
Exciting! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Sheeba Akashdeep shares the eye-catching upcoming twist of the show, check it out
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show Baatein Kuch ankahee Si that talks...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shoking! Sahiba questions Angad and Veer’s upbringing, Everyone startled to know Veer slapping Keerat
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! "Who wears this for airport" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! "Who wears this for airport" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense
Alina Sen
Sexy! These clicks of actress Alina Sen will surely make your jaws drop
Rakul
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to have an eco-friendly wedding, here's how
Sai Pallavi
Entertainment Updates! From Sai Pallavi being spotted with Junaid Khan to Salman Khan signing a big budget movie, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss
Sachin
Exclusive! Sachin Parikh shares his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in the movie Main Atal Hoon, “We had already shared screen together”
Kajol
Interesting! Kajol Celebrates 14 Years of "My Name Is Khan": Reflects on Rizwan and Mandira's Journey