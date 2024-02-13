Announcement! Are you ready for the title track from the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk? Here’s what you need to know

MUMBAI: A lot of movies have been released and more are in the pipeline. This year began with some trailers and teasers of movies which are really exciting. One such movie is Crakk, produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, featuring Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Crakk is an extreme sports action movie which will be filled with action. The movie is produced by Vidyut, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jamwal is loved for his action roles and sequences and every time you go for a Vidytu Jamwal movie you are sure to be amazed by the level of action that keeps going up. The movie will be released on 23rd February, 2024.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the teaser of the movie featuring Amy Jackson, Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi. Later we got to see a couple of songs from the movie which were released by the makers and in those songs we show got to see the sizzling chemistry between Vidyut Jamwal and Nora Fatehi. We also got to see Vidyut Jamwal’s banger performance with MC Square.

Recently, the makers released the trailer of the movie, something that the audience were waiting for so eagerly.

Watching Vidyut Jamwal in action again is surely amazing but this time we will get to see Arjun Rampal standing against him and a glimpse of that is seen in the trailer which really builds up a lot of expectations about how the face off would be like.

Now, as a latest update from the makers of the movie, there’s an announcement of the title track from the movie Crakk which will release tomorrow.

We can clearly see how excited the fans of Vidyut Jamwal are and it’s really going to be an amazing movie but before we get to watch the movie, let’s wait for the title track tomorrow.

