Announcement! Atlee announces Theri Hindi remake VD18 titled Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh

MUMBAI : Varun Dhawan has come a long way from being known as the son of well-known film director David Dhawan to showcasing his acting prowess in Bollywood. The actor has a number of big-budget successes under his belt, including his breakthrough film Student Of The Year, which also starred newcomers Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 after working with Karan Johar on the film My Name Is Khan. He has appeared in numerous movies throughout the course of a career lasting more than ten years.

Varun Dhawan is really loved by his fans for his acting skills and his sense of humour. It’s been a while since the audience got to see his performance on screen. There was a buzz earlier that Atlee has been in talks with Varun Dhawan for Hindi remake of Theri. However, there was no official announcement as of yet and the audience has been eagerly waiting for it.

However, things are starting to look better for the fans now as finally there has been an announcement of the movie. Till now, the untitled movie was called VD18 and has been given the name Baby John. The movie features Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. This will be Keerthy Suresh’s Hindi debut.

Apart from the announcement of the movie, it is also reported that an official announcement video of 54 seconds will be released on 26th Jan. It is also speculated that the movie will release on May 31.

