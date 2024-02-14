Announcement! Balaji Motion Pictures reveal the release date of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, deets inside

MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch some amazing teasers, trailers and even announcements of many movies both Hindi and South movies. While some movies released and gave good content to the audience, there are some which are yet to be released.

With the introduction to OTT platforms, the audience got a chance to explore content that’s not mainstream. The audience discovered some interesting, relevant and unique content.

Now with a lot of announcements coming in, here’s another one that will surely get your excitement level high.

Balaji Motion Pictures have announced the release date of the second part of its super successful movie ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha’. The first part of the movie released in the year 2010 wherein we got to watch actors like Rajkumar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neha Chauhan and Anshuman Jha among others.

Now the production house has announced the second part of the movie and also announced the release date of the movie so the audience can surely go to cinemas on 19th April to watch the movie.

Even the caption of the post is really interesting as it says, “Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai!”

