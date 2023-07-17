Interesting! As LSD 2 starts rolling, here’s a look at what actors of LSD 1 are doing now

MUMBAI : 13 years ago, a movie titled Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released in theatres. The film’s titled surely grabbed everyone’s attention and the Dibakar Banerjee directorial received positive reviews from the critics and also was a success at the box office.

Now, the makers are coming up with the sequel to the film titled LSD 2. While the cast is not yet officially announced, there are reports of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Uorfi Javed being a part of the film.

Today, LSD 2 started rolling, so here’s a look at the actors of LSD part 1 and how their career has shaped up...

Also Read: Get Ready for an Edgier and Bigger Cult Classic - LSD 2 , hits theaters on 16th February 2024

Rajkummar Rao



Rajkummar Rao made his debut as a lead in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. In these 13 years, he has left a mark as an actor and he is one of the most popular names in the industry.

Nushrratt Bharuccha



While many people think that Pyaar Ka Punchnama was Nushrratt’s first film as a lead, let us tell you that LSD in which she was seen as one of the leads. Well, after 13 years, she is a successful actress now with many hits in her kitty.

Anshuman Jha



Anshuman Jha might not be in the big league as Rajkummar and Nushrratt, but he has left a mark in the industry. He is not just actor but also a producer.

Neha Chauhan



Neha Chauhan was opposite Rajkummar Rao in LSD. While she didn’t make a great mark in the films, she has been doing well on OTT.

Herry Tangri



Herry Tangri had also made his debut with LSD. The actor did few more films after LSD, but failed to make a strong mark.

Amit Sial



Amit Sial played one of the leads in LSD. The actor is now one of the most popular names on OTT has been a part of many successful series.

Aashiesh Sharma

After making his debut with LSD, Aashiesh turned his ways towards television, and became one of the biggest names in the TV industry. The actor has also done OTT, and now he has production house as well.

Arya Banerjee



Arya Banerjee played one of the pivotal role in LSD. Well, unfortunately, Arya is no more with us. She passed away in 2020.

Also Read: Balaji Telefilms Commences Shoot for "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" - A Riveting Tale of Love and Betrayal in the Digital Era

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.