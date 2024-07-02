Announcement! Nikkhil Advani Sharvari and John Abraham team up for ‘Vedaa’, deets inside

Now with a lot of announcements of some really exciting movies, here’s another announcement that will surely make the audience excited. Now the announcement comes from Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham who have teamed up yet again for the movie Vedaa.
movie_image: 
Nikkhil Advani

MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch some amazing teasers, trailers and even announcements of many movies both Hindi and South movies. While some movies released and gave good content to the audience, there are some which are yet to be released.

Also read - Trolled! John Abraham gets spotted at airport, posing for paparazzi; netizens say, “Ye kuch zyada hi attitude mein rehta hai”

Now with a lot of announcements of some really exciting movies, here’s another announcement that will surely make the audience excited.

Now the announcement comes from Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham who have teamed up yet again for the movie Vedaa. The announcement has happened just now. John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani have teamed once again after Batla House which was loved by the audience. Take a look at the post below:

While Nikkhil Advani takes the director seat, John Abraham will play the male lead and Sharvari will play the female lead.

This is going to be an interesting movie it seems and more updates about the movie are awaited by the audience now. The poster doesn’t reveal John Abraham and Sharvari’s look and this will probably be the next update which will come from the maker’s side.

The movie seems to be interesting while the fans of Sharvari and John Abraham are excited to see them together this time.

Also read - Oh La La! Sharvari Wagh defines hotness all over again in this new photoshoot

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

