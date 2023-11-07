Trolled! John Abraham gets spotted at airport, posing for paparazzi; netizens say, “Ye kuch zyada hi attitude mein rehta hai”

John Abraham was recently spotted at the airport and posed for the paparazzi as well. But, still netizens are trolling him. Read on to know more...
John Abraham

MUMBAI: John Abraham has been quite cordial with the paparazzi, but he hardly gets clicked. Today, the actor was spotted at the airport and he was seen wearing a hoodie, and he was sporting a beard look.

John as usual looked dashing and his look reminded netizens about Ek Villain Returns. However, in the video that’s doing the rounds on social media, John is seen telling people not to take his videos, and that’s why netizens feel that he has an attitude.

A netizen commented, “So rude and bakwas.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Ya kuch jhda hi attitude ma rahta hai.” One more Instagram user wrote, “So arrogant, these photographers work on very less income compared to bollywood actors who earns crores. When actors film releases, they are ready to give every type of photo and video.” Check out the comments below...

Do you think John was rude? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about John’s movies, the actor has many interesting films lined up like Tehran, Tariq, Vedaa, and The Diplomat. Tehran is slated to release on 15th August 2023. However, till now, neither a poster nor the teaser has been released. Also, the makers have not yet announced whether it will be released on 15th August, or it will get postponed.

Meanwhile, John earlier this year gave a blockbuster like Pathaan. He stole the show with his performance as the antagonist in the film.

