Wow! John Abraham was offered this role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

MUMBAI:  Actor John Abraham is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema, the actor over the time with his movies, character and his looks has been grabbing the attention and winning the hearts. The actor has been setting looks and fitness goals too over the time

With his personality and looks he has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the movies of the actor, for all the John Abraham fans do you the actor was once offered the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Yes you heard right, actor John Abraham was offered the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the character which was offered to him was of Roby who was Kareena’s boyfriend. Have a look at this throwback video what John had to say.

Roby’s character had only one scene in the movie and the actor was offered that, well do you think John has taken a right decision of not being part of the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, actor John was last seen and loved in Pathaan and he has movie titled 100 percent, then movie Tehran and Tariq.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

