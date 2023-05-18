Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look

After Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta, now Mrunal Thakur is next to showcase her spectacular look at the Cannes 2023.
movie_image: 
Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center. 

Also Read- WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more

After Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta, now Mrunal Thakur is next to showcase her spectacular look at the Cannes 2023. The Sita Ramam actress looks absolutely hot and mesmerizing in a black swimsuit, lace trousers and a shimmery jacket. She wore statement earrings to finish her raunchy look. 

Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Whoaaaa Love”, Archana PUran Singh sent a fire and heart emoji, Soni Razdan wrote, “Stunning”

Netizens had mixed reactions to her look. Oen wrote, “Sita ye tune kya kiya”, one wrote, “Gotta reduce those thunder thighs”, another wrote, “My Stone”, Another user commented, “Next national crush”, one wrote, “that heart breaks in million of peaces beause of you”

Also Read- Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets massively trolled on her latest picture with a punching bag; netizens say, 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya?'

How did you like Mrunal’s look?

Tell us in the comments below.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are expected to make their appearance soon on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

