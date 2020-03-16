Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets massively trolled on her latest picture with punching bag, netizens are saying 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya'

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur has no doubt made her strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the final with her amazing acting contribution over the time. The actress was immensely loved in her recent movie Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor.

Mrunal Thakur definitely knows how to grab the attention of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution and her looks but also with her amazing posts on social media handle. No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming posts and pictures of the actress.

The recent posts of the actress Mrunal Thakur where she was seen hanging on a sandbag has grabbed the attention of the fans and have got some amazing comments.

This picture has grabbed some beautiful positive comments for the actress, but few people who did not like this picture, and have started trolling the actress.

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying the famous dialogue of Tiger Shroff ‘choti bachi ho kya and don't you know the exact use of sand bag’, whereas many people are saying that stop playing around and please workout.

