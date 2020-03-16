Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets massively trolled on her latest picture with punching bag, netizens are saying 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya'

Actress Mrunal Thakur is getting some unhealthy comment on her latest picture where she was seen hanging on a sand bagnetzens are are saying ‘choti bachi ho kya don't you know the exact use of it’
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 10:55
movie_image: 
Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets massively trolled on her latest picture with punching bag, netizens are saying 'Chhoti bacchi ho ky

MUMBAI: Actress Mrunal Thakur has no doubt made her strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the final with her amazing acting contribution over the time. The actress was immensely loved in her recent movie Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor.

Mrunal Thakur definitely knows how to grab the attention of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution and her looks but also with her amazing posts on social media handle. No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming posts and pictures of the actress.

The recent posts of the actress Mrunal Thakur where she was seen hanging on a sandbag has grabbed the attention of the fans and have got some amazing comments.

ALSO READ – (Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience')

This picture has grabbed some beautiful positive comments for the actress, but few people who did not like this picture, and  have started trolling the actress.

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying the famous dialogue of Tiger Shroff ‘choti bachi ho kya and don't you know the exact use of sand bag’, whereas many people are saying that stop playing around and please workout.

What are your views on these comments of netizens on this picture of the actress Mrunal Thakur, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects)

Mrunal Thakur MRUNAL THAKUR TROLL Jersey Shahid Kapoor MRUNAL THAKUR FANS Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 10:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Huge Leap! Savita is waiting eagerly for Shree’s return
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Explosive! Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh to make his Bollywood debut?
MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have...
Exclusive! “If an unknown person is trolling me I don't care, but if a known person is doing it will affect me” Akash Makhija
MUMBAI: Actor Akash Makhija has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen...
Maddam Sir: Upcoming Drama! Karishma and Pushpa masterplan to trap the muggers
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns.Earlier we have seen Karishma and...
OH NO! Check out the heartfelt note by Kundali Bhaya fame Anjum Fakih as she is admitted to the hospital
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Wow! Rajshri teams up with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media for Amitabh Bachchan starrer Uunchai
MUMBAI: Uunchai is a much-awaited film. Since the start of its shoot in October 2021, the upcoming film has been making...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh to make his Bollywood debut?
Explosive! Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh to make his Bollywood debut?
Latest Video