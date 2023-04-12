Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki trailer to be released tomorrow?

while the audience is still lost in the tunes of Dunki, we are here with another update about the movie which is about the trailer of the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 12:36
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and YRF’s Pathan. Now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Also read - Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

Earlier, we reported how the fans went crazy with Dunki’s first ever poster release and the song Lutt Putt Gaya. Recently, a new song ‘Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se’ has been released.

The song is sung by none other than Sonu Nigam and the lyrics of the song really won everyone’s heart as they all got impressed by the emotions that the song carries. The song release was announced as DunkiDrop3.

Now, while the audience is still lost in the tunes of Dunki, we are here with another update about the movie which is about the trailer of the movie.

So there is a buzz going around that the trailer of Dunki will be released tomorrow (5th December). That’s right, the audience will finally get to watch the trailer of the movie tomorrow.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

The movie, which will be released on 21st December, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Also read -Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

Tell us what you think about Dunki, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

SRK Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Rajkumar Hirani Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal Boman Irani Movie News Hindi movies upcoming hindi movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 12:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhanak: Oh No! Tejas kidnaps Jhanak to get married to her, Anirudh worried for her safety
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Neil Bhatt gets a special power during nomination; check out the nominated contestants for this week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten...
Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Must Read! Long term shows don’t perform the same everyday, it is important to take corrective measures without getting demoralized: Rajan Shahi
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is one of the most popular producers on television. He is the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata...
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
MUMBAI : Badshah is an Indian rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, businessman and philanthropist who has...
Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again
MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry. His talent is indisputable with...
Recent Stories
Badshah
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
Latest Video
Related Stories
Badshah
Must Read! Amid dating rumours of Hania Aamir and Badshah, here are times when the rapper was paired with these actresses
Singham Again
Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again
Animal
Box office! It's a blockbuster weekend for Animal, whereas Sam Bahadur is still struggling
Sonarika Bhadoria
Hawwt! Here are times actress Sonarika Bhadoria raised temperature with her hotness
Housefull
Wow! Housefull 5 finally gets release date
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16