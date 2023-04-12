Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki trailer to be released tomorrow?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in Hindi cinema’s history.

Shah Rukh Khan is flying high after the success of Atlee’s Jawan and YRF’s Pathan. Now, he is looking forward to his third release of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Also read - Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

Earlier, we reported how the fans went crazy with Dunki’s first ever poster release and the song Lutt Putt Gaya. Recently, a new song ‘Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se’ has been released.

The song is sung by none other than Sonu Nigam and the lyrics of the song really won everyone’s heart as they all got impressed by the emotions that the song carries. The song release was announced as DunkiDrop3.

Now, while the audience is still lost in the tunes of Dunki, we are here with another update about the movie which is about the trailer of the movie.

So there is a buzz going around that the trailer of Dunki will be released tomorrow (5th December). That’s right, the audience will finally get to watch the trailer of the movie tomorrow.

The director has given a lot of successful movies and the expectation this time from the movie has really gone up as it feels that Shahrukh Khan is in power mode this year.

The movie, which will be released on 21st December, is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Previously, Shahrukh Khan enjoyed the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Now the audience eagerly waits for Dunki that features Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

