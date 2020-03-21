News

Anupam Kher self-quarantines on returning from New York

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 04:10 PM

MUMBAI : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York to India on Saturday, has decided to self-quarantine himself amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people," the actor wrote on Instagram

Kher also posted a video of Mumbai aiport to show how stringently checking procedures were being implemented by the authorities.

Reacting to Anupam's post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: "Take care Anupam uncle... sending lots of love and good wishes."

In response to Varun's comment, Anupam shared that he would "follow the mandatory self- quarantine".

(SOURCE : IANS) 

Tags Anupam Kher Corona COVID-19 Varun Dhawan Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here