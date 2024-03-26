Anushka Sharma to be back in India, not for IPL, but THIS reason

Virat Kohli sent his fans on a meltdown with his adorable expressions while talking on a video call with his wife Anushka Sharma, son Akaay Kohli, and daughter Vamika Kohli from the cricket ground as they are settled in London for a few months.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 22:04
MUMBAI: Virat Kohli sent his fans on a meltdown with his adorable expressions while talking on a video call with his wife Anushka Sharma, son Akaay Kohli, and daughter Vamika Kohli from the cricket ground as they are settled in London for a few months. 

Also read -Sweet! Anushka Sharma’s childhood pictures surfaces online, Netizens call her “simple and hard working”

But soon Anushka will be back in India and cheer for hubby from the stands. Just a few days ago BL told you that Anushka Sharma may fly back to India. And one more reason for her to be back in India is Vamika's school. The little Vamika is all from up to begin her pre-primary education.

An insider reveals," Vamika turned 3 years old in January 2024 and going but the education rule, she will be now going to Nursery in any school as she is 2021 born. The schooling will begin in April for 20 to 30 days and again get closed for summer vacation and re-open in June. Hence the fans can expect Anushka to travel back to India soon".

The source further adds," Like every star kid Vamika may start her schooling from DAS and one can only wait to see what the parents have planned for their little daughter".

The cricketer who is back from his break after the born of his son Akaay Kohli, in his latest interaction after his match mentioned how much he enjoyed living the noncelebrity lifestyle in London where no one cared about their VIP image. He even revealed how they were unrecognisable by the locals and it was a surreal feeling." We were not in the country (talking about his break). We were in a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months - for me, my family - it was a surreal experience".

Talking about becoming a new father at the age of 35, Virat mentioned," Of course having two kids, things become different from a family perspective. Just the ability to be together, the connections you make with your older child. Couldn't have been more grateful to God for the opportunity to spend time with the family. It's an amazing experience to just be another person on the road and not be recognized".

Also read - Good News! Is Anushka Sharma expecting second child with Virat Kohli? See netizens’ reactions

Virat and Anushka welcomed Akaay on February 15, 2024, and shared the news on their social media.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 22:04

