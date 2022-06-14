Good News! Is Anushka Sharma expecting second child with Virat Kohli? See netizens’ reactions

Anushka Sharma who is enjoying motherhood with her daughter Vamika is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Chakda Express based on India Women Cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 09:29
movie_image: 
anu-vir

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted outside a hospital after their return from a family vacation from the Maldives. Soon after the video went viral, fans started speculating about Anushka’s pregnancy rumours.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted together by the paparazzi leaving Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai after returning from their vacation in Maldives.

Also Read: Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma

As soon as the video went up on social media, netizens started commenting and started speculating about another “good news” after Vamika. While one user commented, “Planning second baby”, another user commented, “Good news may be”. 

While a section of netizens thought that it is just a “regular check-up”. One user commented and wrote, “Bhaiya routine checkup bhi ho sakta hai guys … Har baat me second bacchaa.”

Also Read: Must read! All you need to know about Siddhanth Kapoor

Meanwhile, talking on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screens in the 2018 movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently prepping herself for her role in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will be witnessed essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Credit: Times Now

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Chakda Express Band Baaja Baaraat PK Sultan Rab Ne Bana De Jodi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 09:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Embarrassing! Chakda Express Anushka Sharma lashes out at media for THIS reason, deets inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gets irked with the media as Vamika gets clicked by the paparazzi at a private...
MAJOR TWIST! Sundar comes to rescue Imlie in StarPlus' Imlie
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. Also read:...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Paakhi makes a comeback in the Chavan house with Mansi, threatens Bhavani to take police action if she doesn't let her inside in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : After a lot of drama which was created when Paakhi was asked to leave the house for cursing Sai, no one...
Revealed! Rakhi Sawant spills beans on her marriage plans with beau Adil Durrani
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant has been surfacing headlines with her nasty fallout with her ex-husband Ritesh...
Explosive! THIS Hollywood actor booked for sexually offenses against 3 men in Britain, deets inside
MUMBAI: Actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offenses against three men in Britain and is expected...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Manjari says no to divorcing Harsh
MUMBAI : The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Abhimanyu telling Manjari that...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Embarrassing! Chakda Express Anushka Sharma lashes out at media for THIS reason, deets inside
Latest Video