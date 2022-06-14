Good News! Is Anushka Sharma expecting second child with Virat Kohli? See netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted outside a hospital after their return from a family vacation from the Maldives. Soon after the video went viral, fans started speculating about Anushka’s pregnancy rumours.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted together by the paparazzi leaving Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai after returning from their vacation in Maldives.

As soon as the video went up on social media, netizens started commenting and started speculating about another “good news” after Vamika. While one user commented, “Planning second baby”, another user commented, “Good news may be”.

While a section of netizens thought that it is just a “regular check-up”. One user commented and wrote, “Bhaiya routine checkup bhi ho sakta hai guys … Har baat me second bacchaa.”

Meanwhile, talking on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screens in the 2018 movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently prepping herself for her role in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will be witnessed essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

