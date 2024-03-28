Anushka Sharma makes her first appearance on Instagram after the birth of her son, Akaay

After more than a month, Anushka Sharma is back on Instagram. The actor has been busy in taking care of her newborn son Akaay in London, where she is currently living. She posted a bright and beautiful picture of herself on Thursday.
Also read - I can do any role as an actress: Anushka Sharma

 

In the photo, which is an ad for a mobile phone brand, Anushka is seen with a smart phone in her hand. She is wearing a roomy white shirt and blue jeans, with her short hair styled in soft waves. She is sitting on a wooden platform with cushions and throw blankets around her and a bunch of trees behind her.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Morning sun and some reading time on my #OnePlusOpen - what better way to kickstart the day.” Anushka's fans were happy to see her back on the app. A fan even asked her to send a message to husband Virat Kohli, who plays for RCB at the IPL. “Bhabhi, bhaiya ko bolna KKR baalo se pange kare.... Entertainment ki kami ho rhi hai (Tell Virat to mess with KKR… it's getting a bit boring),” read a comment. “Missing you to cheer RCB in stadium,” commented another.

Virat and Anushka had been living the quite life in London for two months before he returned to India for IPL. Anushka is still in London with daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Reportedly, she will soon return to India to enrol Vamika in school as she soon turns 3.

"Vamika turned 3 years old in January 2024 and going by the education rule, she will be now going to Nursery in any school as she is 2021 born. The schooling will begin in April for 20 to 30 days and again get closed for summer vacation and re-open in June. Hence the fans can expect Anushka to travel back to India soon," read a report on Bollywood Life.

Also read - Sweet! Anushka Sharma’s childhood pictures surfaces online, Netizens call her “simple and hard working”

Akaay was born in February. Anushka and Virat made the announcement through a joint post. They had not even disclosed that she was pregnant this time.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 


    
 

