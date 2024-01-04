April Fool’s Day 2024: From Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone, here are the 6 big pranksters of the Hindi Film industry

MUMBAI : Since it is April’s fool’s Day, many indulge in some sweet and naughty pranks with their friends and families. While some are really good at fooling, others just fall prey to these pranksters. Our Hindi film industry is all full of them and they have shamelessly played really nasty pranks on their co-stars.

Also Read-Must read! Deepika Padukone talks about the sacrifices made to become a renowned actor, 'I haven't gone to college'

Akshay Kumar pranked Huma Qureshi

Huma revealed during a talk show that while shooting for Jolly LLB 2, Akshay sneakily took her phone and sent marriage proposals to other actors without her knowledge. When she realised she was red in embarrassment and had to message them all to make them understand.

Ajay Devgn pranked Arjan Bajwa

While shooting for Son of Sardar, Arjan said that Ajay pranked him by offering chilli powder paste and claiming it was the best gajar ka halwa he had tasted. When Arjan tasted it his mouth was on fire.

Ranbir Kapoor pranked Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin

During the making of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, there was a scene where Aditya and Kalki had to appear drunk. The unsuspecting duo went to drink from the shot glasses which originally had water. However, Ranbir switched them with real vodka shots.

Sonakshi Sinha pranked Akshay Kumar

During the making of Mission Mangal Sonakshi knocked Akshay Kumar off his chair making him fall flat on his back. As everyone was left shocked, she said that is what she does when someone irritates her.

Abhishek Bachchan pranked Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek once pranked his wife Aishwarya thinking that he was taking her to a hotel room but instead led her into a men’s washroom. She burst into laughter when she realised what had happened.

Also Read-Akshay Kumar Receives Huge Honour to Offer First Meal to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji, Culmination of 180-Day Fast

Deepika Padukone pranked Shah Rukh Khan

During the making of Chennai Express, Rohit Shetty kept teasing Deepika and in anger she smashed a glass bottle on his head. Rohit furthered the prank showing fake blood coming out of his head. Shah Rukh Khan who witnessed it all was left shocked. Deepika coolly asked a spot boy to get Rohit some juice. Later the duo revealed that it was all a staged prank.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla



