Arbaaz Khan reveals he has changed his demeanour around paparazzi after marrying Sshura, ‘Now that I’ve accepted it, I try to…’

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/filmmaker who was initially married to Malaika Arora, has been making headlines for his breakup with model Giorgia Andriani and now the Dabangg actor has found love again with make-up artist Shura Khan, who he met on the sets of the film Patna Shuklla, which recently released.

Arbaaz has been gaining attention not only for his lovely wife Sshura but also for suddenly being very comfortable around the paparazzi and media of late which he wasn’t earlier.

Speaking of this Arbaaz shared, “I wouldn’t say that I was averse to them, but I wasn’t affable either unless I was having a good day.” He added, “So, it’s better to project a more affable and nicer image than be very standoffish, which makes you appear rude, which you may not even intend to. It is better that such things don’t get conveyed.”

The Dabangg actor concluded, “We need to understand that if we get clicked by them, it will help build our own image and pump up our popularity. It’s better to look at it this way and move on. I don’t look forward to it but have learned to accept it. And now that I’ve accepted it, I try to enjoy it as well,”

