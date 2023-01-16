Are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ready to make their relationship official?

A few days ago, there were reports that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the new couple in B-Town. Recently, the couple was spotted together at an award function. Read on to know more…  
MUMBAI :2023 started with a news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. We are talking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. So, reportedly, a fan spotted them kissing each other during New Year’s Eve in Goa, and a video had also gone viral.

But, Tamannaah and Vijay have not yet openly spoken up about it. Well, recently, the two actors were spotted at an award, and they were seen sitting together. Not just that they even happily posed together at the red carpet. Check out the video below…

 


 

 

So, does this mean that Tamannaah and Vijay are ready to make their relationship official?

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia posts lovely pictures of her recent holiday in Goa, fans ask, “Where is Vijay Verma?”

Meanwhile, netizens are also wondering whether they are actually dating or not, and some are of course trolling the actress for reportedly dating Vijay. A netizen commented, “They're actually dating or what?” One more Instagram user commented, “Or koi nhi mila isko.” Check out the comments below…


Well, reportedly the romance between Tamannaah and Vijay started after they shot together for Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories. It will surely be interesting to see the rumoured couple together romancing in the anthology.

Talking about their other projects, Tamannaah will next be seen in Bhola Shankar which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film is slated to release on 14th April 2023. Meanwhile, Vijay has The Devotion of Suspect X lined up which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The movie is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and it is based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Last year, Vijay impressed one and all with his performance in Darlings.

Also Read: Before Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia was rumored to be dating these men 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

