Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?

MUMBAI :Emraan Hashmi has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution over time with his content driven movies and some great intense performances. The actor has created a strong mark not just at the box office of India, but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

How can we forget movies like Gangster, Jannat, Awarapan, and many more coming from the actor, which have indeed created a strong mark at the box office of India. In between, we saw the actor disappearing and doing less movies. After a long gap, we finally saw the actor in movies like Dybbuk and Chehra.

Talking about 2023, the actor has two releases coming up: Selfiee and Tiger 3. The trailer of the movie Selfiee is getting some great responses by the fans. But fans are surprised to see Emraan Hashmi in this never before seen avatar. The actor definitely looks very promising in the trailer itself, and fans are looking forward to the movie.

On the other hand, the actor will also be seen in another upcoming movie: Tiger 3. He will be seen playing the antagonist. This upcoming Salman Khan starrer action thriller is indeed one of the most awaited franchises in Bollywood. Fans are not able to keep calm but are excited to see Emraan Hashmi.

Well having said that, we won't be wrong in saying that in the year 2023, we're going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0. We will see the new version of the actor with his never before seen movies and characters.

What are your views on the actor Emraan Hashmi and his lineups for 2023? Do let us know in the comments section.

