Arjun Kapoor all set to collaborate with Homi Adajania for the second time

Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of his recently released film Kuttey, is also finalizing the details of his next film
MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Homi Adajania who directed Arjun Kapoor in his 2014 Deepika Padukone starrer Finding Fanny, is all set to reunite with him in another upcoming project. Kapoor, who is riding high on the success of his recently released film Kuttey, is also finalizing the details of his next film. The actor reportedly loved the concept narrated by Homi and as per a news portal, the script will be worked on after all other discussions are in place.

Also Read-  Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania reveals details about his digital debut 'Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine'

Arjun is all set to sign on the dotted line once the script is ready and then there will be an official announcement regarding the same. Talking about his collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun recently said, “After 'Ishqiya', I went to Vishal sir since mummy knew Vishal sir and Rekha ma'am. I showed him my photos and told him I wanted to be an actor. I also told him that I know you won't be able to cast me right now but I would love to work in your production too. I told him this 12 years ago and today my dream of working with him has come true, through his son, Aasman. Life comes full circle. This is why I did the film - to work with people who make me better.”

Apart from Homi upcoming film, Arjun also has The Lady KIller and Meri Patni Ka Remake to look forward to.

Also Read- Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj


