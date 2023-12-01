Kuttey movie review: Arjun Kapoor is a surprise in this decent directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, has made his directorial debut with Kuttey which stars Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on 13th January 2023, and if you are planning to watch the film, read our review below…

Kuttey revolves around two cops Gopal (Arjun Kapoor) and Paaji (Kumud Mishra). Due to one incident, they are suspended, and to save their jobs they have to bribe a huge amount of money to the seniors. Gopal plans to rob a van carrying money, but soon, we come to know that not just Gopal, but even Pammi (Tabu), Paaji, Lovely (Radhika Madan), and Dany (Shardul Bhardwaj) are eyeing on this van. Will all these Kuttey get the bone that they want? Well, watch the movie to know that…

The film is written and directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, and he has made a decent directorial debut. Of course, we get to see that he is inspired by his father Vishal Bhardaj’s style of filmmaking as Kuttey is in a dark-comedy zone.

The movie starts on a very interesting note, and keeps us hooked in the first half. But, in the second half, it dips a bit. However, once Tabu takes the centre stage the film becomes much better.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj in his directorial debut itself got actors that he knew will take his movie a notch higher. Even if the film falters a bit here and there, the actors clearly save it. Also, Kuttey is not for faint hearted people; it has a lot of violence and blood.

Talking about performances, Tabu shines in each and every scene in the movie, and the best part about her character is that it is very different from her previous few films. Kumud Mishra once again proves that he is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj also leave a mark. Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma have cameos, and they are good in their respective roles; especially the actress, she starts the movie with a bang.

Now, let’s talk about Arjun Kapoor. He is a surprise in the film as he has performed really well. After Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kuttey, the actor proves that if he is given a good director, he can act well and impress.

Apart from actors, one more element in the film that impresses us a lot is the music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Even the background is simply excellent.

Overall, Kuttey is a decent film and you can surely watch it once in theatres. Though it’s an Aasmaan Bhardwaj film, it has elements of a Vishal Bhardwaj’s movie. If you are a fan of the veteran director’s work, then you will definitely like Kuttey.

Ratings: 3/5

P.S. There’s a super BIG twist in the end and it will make you laugh out loud.

