Arjun Kapoor to collaborate with Dad Boney Kapoor in another project apart from No Entry 2

MUMBAI : Boney Kapoor has been an ace producer in the Hindi Film industry. Apart from his entertaining films, he is also a doting father to four kids; Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor, who has faced some backlash from his fans for his last two debacles like Kuttey and The Lady Killer is now all set for his second innings into the film industry. Recently there was news that he has signed not one but two films; Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and his father Boney Kapoor’s No Entry 2. Now he has reportedly signed a third film.

Yes! You heard right! Arjun Kapoor is selecting his scripts more carefully now and has already reportedly signed his third film with none other than his dad Boney Kapoor. The latter confirmed the same saying, “'I am making a film with Arjun besides No Entry 2. It's a different type of film. The movie will certainly cater to the box office.”

Speaking of how much he has evolved and changed over the years as a producer, Boney said, “I have always been the same and will continue to be the same as a film producer. Sure, I have made mistakes; some films of mine have worked, some have not. But I always pick up projects which I believe are different and have the potential to touch people's hearts. This has always been my thought behind associating with a film.”

On the work front, Boney is gearing up for his upcoming production Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and will hit cinemas on 10th April 2024.

