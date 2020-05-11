Arjun Kapoor: I do not think I am a star

MUMBAI: The glitz, the glam and of course the paparazzi – there’s something about B-Town celebrities that’s truly mesmerizing. Be it their airport looks that make headlines or gossip around them that adds to the jazz, the stardom around Bollywood’s superstars is indeed what makes them who they are. And, if you’re someone who’s bitten by the curiosity bug, whose pastime includes stalking celebrities’ social feed and who thrives on all the buzz around B-Town, you are certainly in for an entertaining ride this May! Zee Café, one of the leading English entertainment channels, brings to you a star-studded line-up of Bollywood superstars THEN and NOW in the back-to-back episodes of Look Who’s Talking with Niranjan and Starry Nights 2. Oh! airing weekdays at 11AM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

Call him macho or the chocolate boy-next-door, Arjun Kapoor will be seen as the next guest on the star-studded episode line-up airing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11 AM. With a blockbuster debut in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade in 2012 alongside Parineeti Chopra, Kapoor consistently stunned his fans with power-packed performances. On the two shows with hosts Niranjan Iyengar and Komal Nahta, the charismatic superstar spilled the beans on his familial ties and career trajectory.

When we speak about Arjun Kapoor, the Bollywood star has also a completely unexplored personal side that the audience has no clue about. While talking about it to Niranjan he said, “Ever since I have started acting, I have no time for my family, and they are very vocal about it. They also suggest me to take some time off myself. I am planning to take some time off, I feel it’s a good time for me to take a step back and may be disappear into a city where you don’t need to be Arjun the actor.” Talking further about his relationship with Sridevi, Arjun expressed, “There is a decent understanding of two people to maintain a certain equation because we love a certain man who is between both of us. It’s as simple as that.”

It is a known fact that Arjun Kapoor is an actor with a humble heart and someone who is very grounded. On being asked about his stardom by Niranjan in 2014 he said, “I am not a star, I am an Actor. I have a big aversion to this terminology. Stardom comes to people who survive. We are as good as the film that we do. We’re starting out, we are replaceable and interchangeable as actors.” Talking further about the same thing and being modest in 2018 with Komal, he further mentioned, “I do not think I am a star. I’m being honest, I have achieved what I had to and fought my way through, and I was the eternal underdog. Being a producer’s son is not same as being a star’s son.” He also mentioned that, “I think in our generation, Ranbir is truly the only person who is bonafide super star because there has been a certain consistency of numbers as well as admiration, performances and taking risks.”

