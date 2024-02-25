Arjun Kapoor talks about playing villain in Singham Again, 'Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen essaying a villain role in the upcoming film Singham Again. Recently, his first-look poster was also shared by director Rohit Shetty. Since then the actor has been grabbing all headlines. Fans are super excited to see him in this role. However, recently Arjun opened up about the same and showered praise on Rohit Shetty.

Bollywood Hungama quoted Arjun Kapoor saying,“I’m just too thankful to all the directors and producers who have given me a chance to shine. So, I’m ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I’m looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases.”

On February 14, Rohit Shetty unveiled Arjun’s first look and wrote, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai… Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY – INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!” Arjun also shared the photos and wrote, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain.”

It would be interesting to see Arjun Kapoor face off five super cops. For the unversed, Singham 3 aka Singham Again will not only bring back Ajay Devgn as Singham but also marks Akshay Kumar’s return as Veer “Soorya” Sooryavansh, and Ranveer Singh’s return as Simmba. The film will also introduce Deepika Padukone as the first lady Singham of the cop universe. Rohit had also revealed Tiger Shroff has been roped in for a pivotal role.

Rohit Shetty has established a cop universe in Bollywood with three of his big movies – Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi which starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar respectively.

Singham 3 is slated to release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

