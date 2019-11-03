News

Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee to star in a black comedy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 02:15 PM

Mumbai: "Made in Heaven" fame actor Arjun Mathur has teamed up with actress Tannishtha Chatterjee for a black comedy, titled "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli".

The film is being directed by Anshuman Jha and will go on floors in the UK in January next year.

Talking about his directorial debut movie, Anshuman said: "This is a 5 character film and each part is integral to the story. And requires actors. I am grateful to Tannishtha and Arjun, whose work I admire, and excited to collaborate with them on a script which excites us all in equal measure."

"Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is written by the Award winning writer of "Chauranga"- Bikas Mishra.

The film is touted as a dark comedy, which revolves around two couples and a pizza delivery boy.

Source: IANS

Tags > Arjun Mathur, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Bikas Mishra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

past seven days