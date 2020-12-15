Arjun Rampal Summoned Again By NCB, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Post the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which also opened the drug controversy all over the Bollywood, and it was November 9, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s house from where they recovered a banned drug. On November 11, Arjun along with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were snapped arriving at the NCB office for questioning. Earlier, Gabriella was interrogated for six hours, following which she was called for a second round of interrogation, while Arjun Rampal was, reportedly, grilled for eight hours. Arjun was later called again on Nov 13.

Now for the third time, Arjun Rampal is summoned by NCB for another round of questioning in the drug case, which emerged after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. According to a report in Mid-day, Rampal has been asked to appear before the anti-drug agency on December 16. i.e., Tomorrow. During NCB’s raid, the officials had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets from his residence.

ALSO READ – (Happy birthday, Nupur Sanon: Do you think the diva will make it big in Bollywood?)

Earlier in a statement, Arjun Rampal had denied his connection with drugs. He had told us, “I have nothing to do with drugs, now even the NCB is satisfied. I have submitted a valid prescription of the tablets found at my residence. The officers are really doing a good job. They are asking about those who are linked to the cases being investigated. It's wrong to malign someone's image and I am cooperating with the agency."

This morning we told you, NCB has sent 85 gadgets of Bollywood celebs and their associates to the Forensic Lab for data extraction. 85 gadgets of Bollywood stars like Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and their associates among others have been sent to The Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gandhi Nagar.

SOURCE- SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (Abhishek Chaubey to direct DHYANCHAND biopic next)