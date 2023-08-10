Astonishing! Sanjay Dutt makes revelations about his past life, claims to be a king who murdered his wife and her lover

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is a man who has made mistakes, rather grave, and has paid for them as well. However, after being everyone’s favorite superstar, there was a time when he turned into Khalnayak, getting connected to the 1993 Bombay Bomb Blast and spending a punishment term in jail. He kept sinking in his life after his mother’s death and surrendered to drugs.

However, Sanju took charge of his life with his father’s help, battled drugs, and accepted his mistakes in public. He won over slowly with a changed image. He won his fans back when he was back as Munnabhai in Rajkumar Hirani’s film, who later even tried to repair the superstar’s image with his biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

All in all, Sanjay Dutt went through many ups and downs in his personal and professional life. But do you know, it was all his Karma getting paid? The actor once confessed his deeds from the past life, responsible for the sufferings of this life.

During one of his appearances on Koffee with Karan, the Leo actor made revelations about his past life and how he got connected to someone who made this revelation about him. The actor confided on National Television, “A friend of mine lives in Gangavati. He told me about Shivnaari. It’s about two hours away from Madras, and out there, they only know Rajinikanth. They don’t know anyone else.”

After vouching for the credibility of his story, Sanjay Dutt revealed, “It is a small village, and over there you give your thumb impression, and they find your leaf. They found my leaf, and they said your dad’s name is Balraj Dutt and I said ‘no it is Sunil Dutt.’ And then they said your mother’s name has to be Fatima Hussain, and who knows that? I tried to say no, but he said no, it’s impossible.”

However, this was not shocking since what he revealed next could send a chill down your spine! The Shamshera actor confessed, “So, I found my leaf, and he said I was a king in the Ashoka dynasty. My wife had an affair with my minister, and she sent me away to war to get killed. But I killed a lot of people, and I came back, and I found out, and I killed her, and I killed him as well. I was a Shiv bhakt, so I went into the forest and starved myself to death.”

Sanjay Dutt even asserted that he lived like a King in this birth as he punished himself for his deeds of the last birth. However, Karma paid him for all the innocent killings he was responsible for as a warrior. The actor said, “That’s why I was born into a good family, and that’s why I live the way I live. That’s why I have this career, but all the killings I did in my past life, I had to pay for them.”

Karan Johar, who agreed that he has always been a King, be it the past life or the present, also reacted to Sanju Baba’s revelation, saying, “So it was a payback time in this janam.”

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt lost his mother, Nargis Dutt, and his first wife, Richa Sharma, to deadly diseases. He was arrested after he confessed to buying an AK-56 rifle to protect his family during the Babri Masjid riots.

However, Bombay Bomb Blast and his association with the weapon cost him the tag of a terrorist. He served a jail punishment and came out after his name was cleaned from the case, but it was a long battle.

The actor is now happily married to Maanayata Dutt, and the couple has 2 kids. On the work front, the superstar is gearing up for a line of great films in the Hindi and South film industries.

